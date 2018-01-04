Bibb County Board of Education wants parents feedback

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents have the chance to voice their opinion at the Bibb County Board of Education tonight.

The meeting started at 6:00 p.m. at Brookdale Elementary School to discuss some possible school closures as part of the district’s Five Year Facilities Plan, which also focuses on student enrollment and school conditions.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones came up with the idea of closing Brookdale Elementary and building a new Riley Elementary last month.

Students from Riley would be moved to L. H. Williams and Brookdale Elementary, while the new Riley is being built.

Then when the new Riley opens in 2021, it will house Riley and Brookdale students.

Then Brookdale will transform from an everyday school and be used for another purpose.

The superintendent recommended three options for using Brookdale in a Powerpoint presentation.

He wrote the school could be used for a program that will allow eighth graders who aren’t ready for high school to go there, as a gifted center, or sell the building.

The board wants to give parents a chance to speak before they vote on the 18th.

There will be another meeting about the school January 8th at 5:00 p.m. at Central High School.