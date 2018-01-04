MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sometimes the school bus will be late and it’s hard for the Bibb County School District to let everyone know quickly.

Anthony Jackson, the Director of Transportation for the District, said this app has helped the district improve communication with parents when delays happen.

“You may have a bus load with 40 students, to pull that information individually and get that information out, or make those telephone calls in a timely, just really wasn’t feasible,” Jackson said.

So the school district decided to use the Versatrans My Stop App about three years ago.

It’s an app that allows parents and students to track their bus and it also sends alerts if the bus will be late.

“Having that app really allows parents and students to just track their bus and know, has my bus passed? Have I missed the bus,” Jackson said.

The app shows the user an orange arrow representing the bus on a map. The arrow shows you where the bus is during its route and a message at the bottom of the screen lets you know when the bus will arrive to its destination.

Jackson said the app is free.

“This app is a part of the package with our GPS tracking and our routing system, so it came as an added feature, ” he said.

Jackson said there are about 12,000 students registered to ride the bus in the county, but only about 2,000 people are actively using the app.

He said more people should download the app.

“We’re always going to be concerned about delays, but the biggest thing that it allows for us is, we know when the delays happen, but being able to get that information out to as many people as possible has really been a challenge,” Jackson said. “So, this just helps us communicate that information.”

Jackson said you can download the app on androids and iphones.

He said you can also use the app on the computer if you click here.