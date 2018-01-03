Suspect in abduction of Texas girls after mother's death seen in Colorado

Suspect Terry Miles National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

“Whether they’re credible or not, that’s what we’re tracking down,” he said.

“Our goal is to bring these two sisters home and to bring them home safely,” he added.

Miles is 6-foot-2, weighs around 200 pounds and wears glasses and has a beard, according to authorities. He may be traveling in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845, police said.

Lilianais, also known as Lili, is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a right nose earring, according to authorities. Luluvioletta, also known as Lulu, is described as 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds, with brown curly hair that is blonde on top.