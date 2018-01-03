Stabbing attack leaves 1 dead, others wounded in Irish border town

LONDON — One man was killed and two others were wounded Wednesday in a stabbing attack in Ireland, authorities said.

An 18-year-old Egyptian suspect was arrested after the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in Dundalk, police said.

Three separate crime scenes were cordoned off by investigators.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan told reporters that the motive for the attack was unclear. “A terror attack is a line of inquiry, it’s certainly a line that we would look at,” he said.

The dead man was a 24-year-old from Japan and the two injured were Irish males, he said. None were named.

Dundalk is located a few miles south of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

A map showing the location of Dundalk, Ireland. Bing Maps