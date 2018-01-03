Residents, visitors enjoy snow in Lumber City

LUMBER CITY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Middle Georgians experienced a taste of a Winter Wonderland Wednesday morning. Lumber City in Telfair County received almost 3 inches of snow.

Laughter and snowball fights took over Lumber City.

Sam Edwards drove to Lumber City from Alamo just so his son could witness the snow.

Edwards’ son, Samuel Evans, says his favorite part was “Snowballs, making snow angels, and just playing with my daddy.”

For many, it was an experience unlike any other.

“The grandkids are up here from Florida, for vacation so they actually got to see snow, so it worked out perfect,” said Monique Nicholas, from Dodge County. Her grandchildren visited from New Port Richey, Florida during their winter break.

Telfair County EMA Director, Lee Conner, say it has been about 7 years since it last snowed in Telfair County.

“What was unique about this one was that it was during the day, so kids got to play in the snow,” said Conner.

“We went to the state park in McRae, got pictures and stuff texts and all from family that it was snowing. That snow covered everything,” said Charlie Hall, who was visiting the area. “So we jumped in the truck, left all the camping stuff, we had to come 10-15 minutes, and here we are playing in it..”

The snow lasted about a couple hours before it started to melt, but those couple of hours gave many memories to keep forever.

“Oh Lordy, some good ones, really good ones,” said Edwards.

“I hope it snows next year,” said Evans.

Since the snow did melt, Telfair EMA is asking you to be careful when on the road. Temperatures are expected to be even colder Wednesday night, so there may be black ice on the roads.