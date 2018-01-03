Police find suspect on the run from Jones County dead

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspect who was on the run from Jones County was found dead in Lamar County Wednesday morning.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Alvin Simmons shot his brother at a house on Green Settlement Road in Gray Tuesday and then drove away.

An investigator said Simmons was found in Lamar county with a gun shot wound.

Police believe Simmons shot himself.

Simmons’ brother is in stable condition.

Police have not said why Simmons shot his brother or what made him shoot himself.