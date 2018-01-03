Macon-Bibb Coroner looking for deceased woman’s family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office needs the public help finding the family of a deceased woman.

Coroner Leon Jones says Sharon Rhonda Smith died at a local hospital Monday and they can’t find her family.

Smith was taken to the hospital by ambulance from her Riverside Drive home Monday.

At the time of arrival, Smith’s sister who has dementia was there and said smith has two kids. Their names are James and Johnathan.

Smith is believed to be around 61 years old.

Coroner Leon Jones says her former address shows she lived on Knightsbridge Road. If you know who her family is, call Coroner Jones at (478) – 256-6716.