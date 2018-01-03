Macon-Bibb Coroner looking for deceased woman’s family

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Coroner’s Office needs the public help finding the family of a deceased woman.

Coroner Leon Jones says Sharon Rhonda Smith died at a local hospital Monday and they can’t find her family.

Smith was taken to the hospital by ambulance from her Riverside Drive home Monday.

At the time of arrival, Smith’s sister who has dementia was there and said smith has two kids. Their names are James and Johnathan.

Smith is believed to be around 61 years old.

Coroner Leon Jones says her former address shows she lived on Knightsbridge Road. If you know who her family is, call Coroner Jones at (478) – 256-6716.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says number of suicides this year breaks previous record
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Rebuilding Macon gets more than $180,000 from Macon-Bibb County Commissioners
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Chamber honors citizen of the year at 157th annual meeting
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»