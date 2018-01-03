Cold hangs on in Middle Georgia

Another cold night is on the way with very cold conditions by Thursday morning.  Wind chills are staying in the teens throughout the overnight so make sure you are bundled up if you head out and that animals have a warm, dry, place to spend the evening.

For Thursday a cold front rolls through Middle Georgia cooling us down once again.  The good news is that this cool down will be short lived with much warmer weather moving back in by Monday, but it is also going to bring in some rain, which isn’t so bad considering most of us have been very dry for a while.

Thursday Night: Clear & Cold, Low: 19
Friday: Sunny & Cold, High: 39
Friday Night: Clear & Cold, Low: 21

