3-year-old Indian girl a homicide victim in Texas, autopsy finds

Image: Wesley Mathews, 37, arrested for suspected child endangerment for the treatment of his three-year old daughter.

Wesley Mathews Richardson Police Department via Reuters

“Eventually the 3-year-old girl began to drink the milk. Wesley Mathews then physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk,” according to the affidavit.

Mathews told police that Sherin choked and coughed and eventually he felt no pulse and believed the child had died. Investigators wrote that he “then admitted to removing the body from the home.”

Sherin’s disappearance in October generated a broad search involving a number of law enforcement agencies. Her body was found in the culvert Oct. 22.

Ex-caregiver of Texas girl found dead disputes dad’s claim she was malnourished

Richardson police Sgt. Kevin Perlich would not say if additional charges could be forthcoming in light of the autopsy results, explaining that decision would be left to the district attorney’s office. A spokeswoman for the office declined to comment.

The couple adopted Sherin in June 2016. Their 4-year-old biological daughter is staying with family in the Houston area.

