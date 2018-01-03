Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department wants your recyclable materials from the holidays

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you still have boxes or papers lying around from the holidays, the Macon-Bibb Solid Waste Department would love to have them.

Macon Bibb Solid Waste Department Director Kevin Barkley said the department has seen more recycling items since Christmas.

“Now that we’re into new years and everything, we’re seeing more of containers, water bottles, soda bottles alcoholic beverages containers, those type of things,” Barkley said.

He said the department needs your help to make the collecting process easy.

“Make sure that you pull all your materials together and put them inside the container and we actual like those materials lose inside your container,” Barkley said.

This means the department doesn’t want you to place items in bags or boxes inside of the container.

The materials you can recycle are paper products, aluminim cans, cardboard, and plastic materials.

Barkley sayid recycled items from Macon-Bibb are raw materials for other companies in Georgia to make into different products.

“We’ve got 14 paper mills that need recycled paper for their daily operation. There’s an aluminum smelting plant over in Greensboro Georgia that needs all the aluminum they can get, ” he said.

Once the items are picked up, they’re taken to a material recycling facility to separate the items into categories.

Barkely said the recycling program benefits everyone.

“We’re diverting this waste from the landfill.We’re not paying for that disposal for these materials,” he said. “We’re diverting right now about 10% by weight of all the materials we use to take to the landfill are now going back out there to be turned into new products. ”

Barkley said it’s not too late to start a New Years resolution of recycling.

If you’re interested in recycling, call 478-803-0499 or use the See Click Fix App to request a recycling container.