U.S. urges railroads to quickly install anti-crash safety system

Image: Elaine Chao

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and President Donald Trump speak as they participate in a roundtable discussion at the US Department of Transportation on June 9, 2017 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images file

A head-on crash between a freight train and a passenger in Los Angeles in 2008 prompted Congress to mandate the so-called Positive Train Control systems (PTC) on all major rail lines — changes that were supposed to be made by 2015.

But implementing the systems has been postponed because of complications in coordination technology between multiple freight and passenger carriers and a whopping $22.5 billion price tag over 20 years.

Only 456 miles of tracks had fully implemented Positive Train Control systems as of the start of 2017.

