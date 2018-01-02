Trump warns Iranian leaders the 'U.S. is watching' as protests roil country

President Donald Trump put Iran on notice Tuesday, blasting the nation’s regime as “brutal” and “corrupt,” and warning that the America is watching how the protests that have rocked the country in recent days unfold.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump tweeted.

“All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets,'” he continued, referring to the Iran nuclear deal. “The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!”

Trump’s continued tweeting — he posted Monday that Iran was “failing at every level” and that it was “TIME FOR CHANGE!”— came as Iran continued to be roiled by protests by citizens angry about the nation’s economic situation.

At least 20 people have died in the clashes between demonstrators and state security forces, according to Iranian state media. Hundreds of others have been arrested in the protests — the largest since the country’s disputed 2009 presidential election — and some activists have taken the rare step of publicly criticizing the country’s religious leaders.

Offering his first comments during the six days of unrest, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the “enemies of Iran” of meddling in the country’s affairs.

“In recent events, enemies of #Iran have allied & used the various means they possess, including money, weapons, politics &intelligence services, to trouble the Islamic Republic,” he tweeted. “The enemy is always looking for an opportunity & any crevice to infiltrate &strike the Iranian nation.”


