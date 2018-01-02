Trump warns Iranian leaders the 'U.S. is watching' as protests roil country

A vehicle burns as demonstrators protested high prices and the poor state of the economy in Dorud, in Iran’s Lorestan province, on Dec. 30. SalamPix / Abaca/Sipa USA via AP

Later Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump supported the Iranian people but stopped short of saying the president wanted to see regime change as a result of the protests.

Instead, she repeatedly said the White House’s “ultimate end game would be that the citizens and people of Iran are actually given basic human rights” and for the regime to “stop being a state sponsor of terror.”

“If they want to do that through current leadership, if that’s possible, okay, but that’s our priority to make sure that those policies are met,” Sanders said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also weighed in, praising the “great bravery” of the Iranian people and reading aloud to reporters some of the messages being chanted by the protesters, countering the Iranian government’s social media blockade.

Haley dismissed Iranian insinuations that the protests are the result of actions by Iran’s enemies, calling it “complete nonsense” and said the U.S. would call for emergency sessions of the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. Human Rights Council, but that the White House had “no unilateral plans at this time” for action against Iran.

A day earlier, Iran’s reformist President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged the seriousness of the protests, tweeting that “the authorities must pay attention to the people’s demands.”

The protests started out as local rallies against Iran’s economic problems but have since spread in both geography and scope. Many Iranians expected that their financial situation would improve after their country signed the 2015

nuclear deal with the U.S. and five other world powers.

Under the deal, the country agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions being lifted. The economy has since improved — but there has been widespread anger that the benefits have not trickled down to ordinary citizens.