MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several schools in Middle Georgia are closing Wednesday due to expected frigid temperatures and possible snow.

Students and staff at Dodge County and Telfair County schools should not report to school Wednesday.

Dublin city schools, Johnson County schools, Laurens County schools and Treutlen County schools will also be closed for students but staff should report at 10 a.m.

Those areas could see some snow and ice early Wednesday morning.