Robbery at South Macon Family Dollar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the three people who robbed a Family Dollar in South Macon.

It happened Tuesday at the store on Houston Avenue just after 12:00pm.

Deputies say two of the men were armed with a gun when they all walked in the store and demanded money from the clerks.

The suspects ran away after taking the money.

Deputies say no one was hurt during the robbery.

If you can help deputies, call 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

