Police searching for 2 missing girls after mother's 'suspicious' death

Suspect Terry Miles. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

“At this point we believe that the two daughters are in the presence of Terry Allen Miles,” Banks said.

Miles might be en route to Louisiana in a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845, according to a press release from the Round Rock Police Department on Sunday.

Lilianais is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with dirty brown to brown hair, brown eyes and a right nose stud earring, according to the Amber Alert. Luluvioletta is describe as 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds, with brown curly hair that is blonde on top.

“Our whole focus is to get these girls home safe,” Banks said.

Authorities do not have a motive on the incident, he said.

Banks added that from what authorities currently know, Mile was “just a roommate” to the girls’ mother and there was “no relationship that we know of between him and Tonya.”

Bates’ body was taken to a medical examiner and an autopsy will be performed, Banks said.