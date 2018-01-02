Local restaurant creates ‘The Jake Fromm Burger’ in honor of big UGA win

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Biscuits, Burgers & More is celebrating a big win from the University of Georgia Monday night.

Owner, Mike Seekins, is a huge Dawgs fan, so he felt it was only appropriate to honor them. He created a burger named after UGA quarterback, Jake Fromm. The Jake Fromm Burger is a single patty, layered with bacon, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.

“It just came to me, during mid morning, while I was working. I was like, ‘You need to do something special,'” said Seekins. “So I don’t even know what time I posted it, but as soon as I thought about it, I dropped what I was doing and said yes, you’ve got to have a Rose Bowl special.”

Seekins chose to name the burger after Fromm because he’s a local star. Biscuits Burgers & More’s burgers are usually named after the Allman Brothers Band. The restaurant is located on Highway 49, inside of CJ’s supermarket. They’re open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.