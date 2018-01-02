Keeping your home, car and body warm in colder temperatures

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are continuing to drop in Middle Georgia and it’s crucial that you’re prepared.

It’s important to remember to keep your car, home and most importantly your body warm.

Once temperatures drop, Kevin Glidewell, installation manager, and his team at Bucky Holland Heating and Air get busy.

“We get a lot of calls where people say there’s ice built up on their heat pumps and they’re worried about it,” said Glidewell. “Which, it’s normal.”

That’s why Glidewell says you should make routine checks.

“Now if it stays on there a long period of time, then you should call and get it checked out,”” said Glidewell.

If you have not done so already, here’s your reminder: Change your filter!

“That’ll cause you issues even in the heating system,” said Glidewell.

Also look at your furnace, make sure there aren’t any gas leaks. If there are, or you smell something different, call for help immediately.

“They have multiple devices on the gas furnace and you should always keep a check on them, make sure everything is functioning, lubricated and clean,”said Glidewell.

Now for driving in the cold.

“People need to warm their cars up this cold weather before hitting the roads,” said owner of Mitchell’s Automotive, Mitchell Bunce. “Crank it up.”

Bunce, recommends waiting 3-5 minutes before driving.

“Let all the fluids start circulating,” said Bunce. “Of course, always check your engine oil, or get somebody to check it.”

Check those tires too. Bunce says the cold weather cause tire pressures to go down.

While taking care of your car and heating unit is important, the most important to remember thing to take care of is your health.

“You certainly need to wrap up,” said Dr. Edward Clark. “Keep in mind, the toes, fingers, those little parts, ears, might need to have in mind earmuffs.”

You would not want to get hypothermia or even frost bite.

“Gloves, double socks, if you’re going to be out in the weather for a substantially long time,” said Dr. Clark.

Dr. Clark says it’s crucial to keep yourself warm, “Those cold temperatures, anything below freezing, that’s what you have to be worried about.”

Dr. Clark wants to remind you that you can’t get a virus from being out in the cold. But because this time of year, everyone stays close together, it’s easier to catch a virus from one another. So make sure to wash your hands!