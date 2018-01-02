Here are the men accused of sexual misconduct since Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein speaks at the “Lion” press junket during the 12th Zurich Film Festival on Sept/ 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. Alexander Koerner / Getty Images file

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was

fired from the studio he co-founded after a wave of employees and actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, alleged sexual harassment and assault in explosive back-to-back reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who told The New Yorker she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1997,

tweeted a list of names of more than 80 women who had allegedly been sexually harassed, assaulted, raped or molested by Weinstein dating back to the late 1970s. Argento said she compiled the list with help from other Weinstein accusers.

Actress Paz de la Huerta accused the disgraced mogul of raping her in 2010,

Vanity Fair reported.

Weinstein has denied all allegations that he engaged in non-consensual sex with women, and no criminal charges have been brought against him. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Weinstein’s spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement.

In a Dec. 13 op-ed in

The New York Times, actress Salma Hayek accused Weinstein of threatening to shut down production of her movie, “Frida,” unless she agreed to do a sex scene with another woman. Hayek also alleged Weinstein pursued her, made sexually suggestive and inappropriate comments and used his position to intimidate her and even threaten her life.

A spokesperson denied her claims and said the allegations “are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.”