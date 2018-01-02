Family of 'swatting' victim wants Kansas officer charged

Tyler Barriss appears in a 2015 booking photo provided by the Glendale Police Department December 30, 2017. Glendale Police Department / Reuters file

Police have confirmed that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss is suspected of making the call and was arrested in California, but haven’t offered additional details. He’s in custody in Los Angeles.

Kansas is pursuing extradition of Barriss, a process that can take up to 90 days, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett in a statement emailed Tuesday. Under Kansas law, defendants are provided notice of charges they face at their first court appearance, and the nature of any charge is not public until then.

“A determination of additional charges will be made by prosecutors with this office after a review of the information gathered,” Bennett said.

Officials in Glendale, California, told NBC News on Tuesday that Barriss was also being investigated for making at least 20 other threatening phone calls across the United States, dating back to 2015.

Barriss could appear in a California court as soon as Wednesday for an extradition hearing.