Beware of ticket scammers ahead of National Championship Game

MACON, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to win another national title and fans are excited.

But, Kelvin Collins from the Better Business Bureau, said you should be careful of scammers.

“Always be vigilant and know that scam artists are wanting you to pay for it and they’re wanting you to make a rush decision,” Collins said.

He said when you buy tickets, make sure you know the company or person you’re getting the tickets from.

“And also make sure those tickets haven’t been blasted all over social media because someone could copy that barcode and use those tickets and you won’t have a seat once you get there,” Collins said.

Some bulldog fans won’t make it to game, but that isn’t stopping their excitement.

Donna Sheffield said she’s been a fan her entire life.

“I’m from Macon. I’ve been in Georgia all my life and go bulldogs,” Sheffield said.

Jordan Pierce said the game is special to him.

“It means a lot for the state of Georgia. We’ve got a very very special team. A team like I’ve never seen before. A team like a lot of people haven’t seen before since Herschel Walker,” Pierce said.

Collins said you can check to see if the company you buy tickets from is real.

“Go to Verify Ticket Source and that’s a good source to make sure you’re buying form a licensed reseller,” he said.

Fans across Middle Georgia ready to cheer on their dogs.

Collins said you should pay for tickets with your credit card so incase there are any issues, you won’t lose money.

41 NBC received an email from one of the places where you can buy tickets, StubHub.

Cameron Papp, Communications Manager at StubHub, said tickets for the game are virtual.

“There are virtually no physical tickets for this event. Almost all fulfillment will be via your mobile device,” Papp said.

Georgia won a national championship title in 1980.

The Bulldogs will take on Crimson Tide Monday at 8:00 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.