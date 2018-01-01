UGA fans eager for win in face-off against Oklahoma

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday night was a big one for college football fans everywhere but especially UGA fans hoping for good fortune in the new year for their team.

For Georgia fans New Year’s Day was more than just the beginning of a new year. Fans at Wild Wing Cafe say Monday night’s game may have been the team’s most important face off in nearly a decade.

“We just wanna win. That’s all it is–just get to the next game,” said Wild Wing Cafe owner Rick Howard.

It was a chance for the team to go into that new year with a spot in the college football championship game.

“Mark Richt was a great coach, but he just never could win the big game so when they got Kirby Smart I know everybody got really excited about seeing the game,” said fan Rick Compton.

Compton says it’s been a long time coming for anyone rooting for the bulldogs.

“It’s fun coming here just to socialize but the game itself is a big deal because Georgia–they haven’t been here in a long time,” he said.

Compton was one of dozens of fans watching at Wild Wing Cafe on Riverside Drive.

“Right up to now is when we’re gonna get crazy,” said Howard.

He says they’re hoping the dawgs give fans another reason to cheer in 2018.

“Imagine it being the first time we’ve ever made it in 9 and a half years to a Monday night Championship game, so it’d be nice to have a Monday night here with Georgia in the game,” said Howard.

Regardless of the game’s ending, fans will still be fans and with Georgia’s number one ranked 2018 recruiting class and sixth best overall, there’s always next season to look forward to.