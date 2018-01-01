UGA advances to National Championship game

PASADENA, California (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bulldogs are going to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Dawgs beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime at the Rose Bowl Monday night. It was the first overtime game in Rose Bowl Game history and also the highest scoring Rose Bowl Game in history.

Georgia will face either Clemson or Alabama in the championship game Monday, January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Warner Robins native  Jake Fromm could become the first true freshman quarterback to win a national title since Jamelle Holieway did it with the Sooners in 1985.

