Keeping Organized: Mailbox clutter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It comes everyday in the form of the United States Postal Service: letters, flyers, circulars, credit card offers, bills… you name it. All of that can pile up real quick if you don’t keep it in check. So, Andi Willis is back in 2018 to show you what you can do to prevent yourself from being buried under a pile of paper.

First step is the easiest: check it everyday. Don’t let it get into an uncontrollable stack before you sort through it, or even get it out of the mailbox.

Andi suggests to purchase a basket to keep it all in. A container can help corral everything so it doesn’t fall over into cracks or behind kitchen appliances.

You can also keep a file organizer with handy labels on them to easily distinguish bills from coupons, or restaurant menus.

If you’d like more tips on how to keep your life perfectly organized, you can visit Andi’s website at www.GoodLifeOrganizing.org.