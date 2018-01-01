Forsyth family welcomes first baby of 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Forsyth family welcomed a baby boy this New Year. Tabitha Floyd gave birth to the first baby in Middle Georgia at 5:19 AM.

Baby Boy Floyd, who doesn’t have a name yet, was born at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Parents, David and Tabitha did not know whether they were having a boy or a girl, they wanted it to be a surprise. It was also a surprise to them that he would be the first baby of the new year.

“We made it to the hospital about 8,” said Tabitha. “After about 2 AM, I had thought I’d missed the cut off, but then the nurses came in at 5, I have the best nurses. They came in at 5 and they’re like, ‘you’re going to get this, you’re going to get this, we’re going to start pushing in a minute.”

Tabitha was supposed to give birth next week, but he came early, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Tabitha jokes that she wishes he was born just a little bit earlier

“I’m a tax attorney and a CPA, so I really wanted him to be born before midnight so we can get the extra tax benefit,” said Tabitha. “So this is God’s sense of humor actually that we were born 5 hours after midnight.”

Baby boy Floyd is Kevin and Tabitha’s third child. He was welcomed by his big brother, Ethan and big sister, Gracie. Ethan is hoping mom and dad name the baby Aiden, but mom’s leaning towards the name Oliver. They’re hoping to decide on a name before they leave the hospital.

The family received gifts from Navicent health, including a hand-made hat from the staff.