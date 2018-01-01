Charges against 'swatting' suspect could be complicated

Wichita police investigate a call of a possible hostage situation near the corner of McCormick and Seneca on Dec. 28, 2017 in Wichita, Kansas. Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle via AP

Barriss was arrested in California in 2015 for allegedly making bomb threats to a television station in Glenadale, and was charged with two felony counts of false report of a bomb and one felony count of criminal threats. He was convicted in 2016 and sent to prison for two years and was released in January according to court documents, the Associated Press reported.

There is no federal law against “swatting.” U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., introduced a bill in 2015 that would make swatting a crime.

The Interstate Swatting Hoax Act of 2015 would have imposed

sentences of up to 5 years if a hoax call resulted in an emergency response and up to life in prison if a death resulted. The FBI estimates 400 swatting attacks occur every year, Clark said in a statement when announcing the bill.

Police officers have a heavy burden: to make independent decisions to use or not use lethal force, often in a split-second, under stressful conditions. Unquestionably, the cause of Finch’s death was a bullet, and that bullet was fired by the officer, not Barriss. Yet under Kansas law Barriss could still be found criminally responsible for Finch’s death.

