Sheriff's deputy killed, others wounded in Colorado shootout

Deputy and former Castle Rock Police Department officer, 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Zackari,” he said, adding that it was “very difficult today to see Zack for the last time.”

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The four injured officers were all in stable condition, he said. They were identified as Deputy Michael Doyle, 28; Deputy Taylor Davis, 30; Deputy Jeffrey Pelle, 32; and Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41.

Jeff Pelle is the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

“Earlier this morning, our son, Douglas County sheriff’s deputy, Jeff Pelle, was shot during the Copper Canyon shooting. Jeff underwent surgery as a result of his injuries, and is recovering,” Sheriff Pelle said in a statement

posted on Twitter by the sheriff’s office public information officer.

“We are currently with our son and his wife. He is in good spirits considering the gravity and severity of what occurred earlier this morning,” he added.

Spurlock said officers responded at the residence on a call of a “verbal disturbance” at around 5:15 a.m. local time (7:15 a.m. ET).

Spurlock described the shooting as “more of an ambush style of attack.”

“He knew we were coming,” he said.

He said the disturbance was not a female-male domestic violence type of incident and the suspect was “making a ton of noise.” Two men lived in the apartment complex, he said. The roommate was not injured and was cooperating with authorities, he added.

Earlier, the sheriff’s office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The Copper Canyon apartment complex on Dec. 31, 2017. KUSA

President Donald Trump offered condolences on Twitter Sunday afternoon.