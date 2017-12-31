Housing, financial problems still plague Harvey-hit Texas

Golden Triangle residents affected by Hurricane Harvey continue to experience greater trouble in their recovery after the storm than those affected by it in other parts of southeast Texas. Phil McCausland

Housing isn’t the only issue. In Rose City, officials only just lifted a four-month-old boil advisory notice on Dec. 22 because the small town had to essentially rebuild its water treatment plant.

And with every step forward remains the ever-present memory of a storm that forced some through the most difficult period in their lives.

“I was looking through my photographs on my phone the other day, and it was almost like it was a dream,” said Becky Ames, the mayor of Beaumont, about 6 miles west of Rose City.

The EHF and KFF study found that 47 percent of those living in the Golden Triangle said that Harvey has had a negative affect on their mental health. Comparatively, nearly a third of residents in other parts of the state reported the same.

“It’s not surprising that the need is increasing and people are not getting the help they need,” Marks said. “People are having to choose between paying rent, transportation to work, buying food and clothes, and going to the doctor.”

When it made its second landfall, Harvey essentially turned Beaumont, a city of 118,000, into an island. Amid the turmoil, a widespread fresh water shortage forced officials to evacuate shelters packed with local residents. People are still contending with that memory, Ames said.

It’s not all bad news, however.

That was four months ago now, and Ames said that while residents haven’t forgotten the hurricane, Beaumont has largely recovered from what it left behind. The city finished its final rounds of debris pickup, she added.

Luckily, her city was financially secure prior to Harvey’s arrival.

Image: A boat sits near flooded homes in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont, Texas

