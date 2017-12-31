Drunk man leads police to hotel room arsenal

Police talk outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Houston on Dec. 31, 2017.

Senties earlier Sunday that it was an active investigation but “kudos to our officers because they actually prevented what could have been a pretty dangerous situation tonight.”

The Hyatt is hosting a New Year’s Eve party on Sunday featuring a 50,000-balloon drop and live performances,

according to its website.

“Our officers did a really good job preventing what could have potentially turned to be something more dangerous,” Senties said.

Acevedo said on Twitter earlier Sunday that the situation was “contained” and there were no specific threats to Houston.

Tom Netting, managing director of Hyatt Regency Houston, said in a statement that they were fully cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority, and consistent with the hotel’s prepared security plans, heightened measures are in place on New Year’s Eve, Netting said in the statement.