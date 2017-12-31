Colorado deputy killed, others shot during domestic disturbance

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy was killed and several more were wounded in a shootout while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Five deputies in all were shot by the suspect in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Sunday morning.

“Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, authorities said. The suspect was shot and “believed to be dead” and “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

Earlier, the sheriff’s office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The Copper Canyon apartment complex on Dec. 31, 2017. KUSA

