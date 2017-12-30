Two arrested in murder of mother, kids, partner in Troy, New York

Shanta Myers, 36; Brandi Mells, 22. Courtesy Troy Police Department

Mells was originally from Newark, New Jersey, but moved to upstate New York as a teenager, said close friend Dria Hector. She was living in Troy with her mother when she met Myers.

“She was a little person but her heart was bigger than she was,” Hector said of Mells, who had dwarfism. “She was very real, she spoke the truth. She was a sweet person, but she could have her bad days, like we all do.’

She said she met Myers’ youngest child a few months ago and recalled how the 5-year-old played with and tried to feed her own 2-year-old daughter.

“She was so, so sweet,” she said. “She had a big personality.”

Jeremiah, who was known as JJ, was very involved in the Boys and Girls Club in Troy, where he took part in the afterschool program and played on the basketball team.

“He was such a radiant kid that everybody knew him,” said Hollyanne Buntich, human resources director for the club, which has started a

fundraising campaign for the family. “He was a ray of sunshine.”

Jeremiah Myers, 11; and Shanise Myers, 5 Courtesy Troy Police Department

Symes said she expected to hear from Jeremiah last Friday because he usually called her to chat when he didn’t have school. But the call never came, and the family never showed up at her house for Christmas, as expected.

Then came the terrible news the following day.

“I can’t understand why somebody wanted to do something like that,” Symes said.