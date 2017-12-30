No power and growing anger at ground zero in Puerto Rico

People walk along a deserted beach in Punta Santiago during what would usually be high tourist season. Ricardo Arduengo for NBC News

Puerto Rico has been reeling from a decade-long economic crisis. Although Congress passed a law, known as PROMESA, to repay its more than $72 billion debt, it did little to reform the government, to start upgrading the electrical system or to stimulate economic growth for the island.

For now, like so many others in Humacao, Dalmau dreams of a “normal life.” He said he looks forward to the day when the power returns, he can pour ice from his freezer, and sing the classic Rubén Blades song “Pedro Navaja” while standing under a hot shower for an hour.

Asked how he can be hopeful amid the despair, Dalmau recalled a period in the island’s history when thousands died over two years from an epidemic that hit the island.

“If from an epidemic like that, where 100,000 Puerto Ricans died, we were able to rise up, why wouldn’t we rise from Maria?” he asked. “Claro que nos vamos a levantar!” “Of course we will rise up.”

Additional reporting by NBC contributor Istra Pacheco.