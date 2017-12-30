Los Angeles man arrested in 'swatting' call that led to fatal police shooting in Kansas

Wichita police investigate the 911 call near the corner of McCormick and Seneca on Dec. 28, 2017 in Wichita, Kansas. Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle via AP

“We woke this morning to horrible news about an innocent man losing his life,” Shannon Gerritzen, a UMG vice president, said in an email to The Associated Press. “Our hearts go out to his loved ones. We are doing everything we can to assist the authorities in this matter.” She declined to disclose other details.

Barriss was taken into custody in South Los Angeles, and had been living at a transitional recovery center, sources said.

The FBI estimates that roughly 400 cases of swatting occur annually, with some using caller ID spoofing to disguise their number. An FBI supervisor in Kansas City, Missouri, which covers all of Kansas, said the agency joined in the investigation at the request of local police.

In 2012, LAPD Hollywood Division Detectives arrested a then-12-year-old boy in connection with so-called “swatting” calls that manipulated the 911 system to allege violent crimes in progress at the homes of celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Ashton Kutcher.