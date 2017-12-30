Erica Garner, activist daughter of Eric Garner, dies at 27

Erica Garner, center, is surrounded by family of Eric Garner during a news conference on July 14, 2015, in New York. Mary Altaffer / AP

The NYPD tried to arrest Eric Garner, 43,

for allegedly peddling loose cigarettes. When he refused to be handcuffed, video showed him being taken down by an officer who put him in a chokehold. He was recorded repeating the phrase “I can’t breathe” 11 times, and later died at the hospital.

A medical examiner

ruled his death a homicide. A grand jury declined to indict the officer involved, although the city of New York reached a $5.9 million settlement with the Garner family in 2015 for a wrongful-death lawsuit.

“Sometimes [people think] he had a heart attack … It’s a shame because I know what happened on that video,” Garner

told NBCBLK in March 2015.

Eric Garner’s death drew condemnation from the Black Lives Matter movement and led New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to reexamine the department’s use-of-force policy and neighborhood policing program.

Garner became on outspoken critic of de Blasio, as well as the Democratic establishment, and was a

public supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

She marched in demonstrations and set up a foundation in honor of her father. She also told NBCBLK that her goal was to continue fighting for justice for him and others caught in similar situations.

“People ask, ‘When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?’ He was my father,” Garner said. “I will always march.”