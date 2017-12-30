Don't be afraid of Russia, head of 'propaganda outlet' RT says

RT’s Moscow newsroom. Sergey Ponomarev / for NBC News

Earlier this year, RT launched its FakeCheck project to “weed out and correct inaccuracies, bias, misinformation and outright falsehoods in global coverage of major news stories.” However, a recent

Poynter Institute analysis of the project suggested it “mixed some legitimate debunks with other scantily sourced or dubiously framed fact checks.”

In October, the network also had to pull

a video segment about a burger joint in New York that allegedly offered a Vladimir Putin burger, in a tribute to the president’s 65th birthday and his political stature. The story was picked up by some Russian state news agencies as well.

But thanks in part to

a very observant Russian journalist, the story came under scrutiny and the joint eventually refuted the existence of the celebratory burger.

RT’s video agency that published the segment

deleted the video, saying that upon further review “it did not meet its editorial standards.”

Partridge also dismissed claims RT was more propaganda than journalism and said her work features “so many checks.”

She added: “By definition, there is an editorial concept here to show the other side. But you can say that about any media organization.”

Partridge echoed her editor-in-chief’s remarks, saying she thinks RT, and Russia in general, are misunderstood.

“I think it’s just a fear because it’s so unknown and because of the Cold War history, because of so many things — where it gets kind of a bad press and I think it has built up almost as de facto truth.”