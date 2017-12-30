A Cold War 'death zone' is now a haven for nature and wildlife

Image: The route of the European Green Belt

The route of the European Green Belt.

In October, Frobel and two other activists were awarded a prestigious prize from the German Federal Environmental Foundation, which cited them for having “called into life a European vision for the Green Belt and a symbol for overcoming the Cold War.”

Frobel and his team have also been in contact with South Korean authorities about future plans to turn the Demilitarized Zone between the country and North Korea into a similar wildlife refuge.

“If and when the inner-Korean border line collapses, officials are now very well prepared for a Green Belt Korea,” Frobel said.

He hopes that the Green Belt will serve as a living memorial to a difficult period in German life.

“I think there is no better way for future generations to remember this part of history,” Frobel said.

Image: The border area between East and West Germany near Duderstadt in 1989




