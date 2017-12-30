All About Animals Rescue Macon shelter needs the community’s help

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will be around 20 degrees this week meaning, the All About Animals Rescue Macon shelter needs help to keep its dogs warm.

Patricia Kistler said the dogs at All About Animals need supplies and foster families to achieve this goal.

“We just want to keep our babies warm in this cold cold winter. We have a few animals, a few dogs here that aren’t really kennel dogs. They’re more suited for in the house,” Kistler said. “There short hair dogs. We really need some foster families to come and help us out because we don’t want to leave them out in the cold.”

Kistler said the shelter needs blankets to put inside of the dog’s kennels. Also, jackets to help the dogs stay warm when they’re outside.

She said the dogs at the shelter mean a lot to her, so it’s important to keep them comfortable.

“Most of these dogs were death row dogs from other shelters. We rescue all the ones that we can and we keep them until we find them a forever home. We just love each and every one of them like they’re our own,” Kistler said.

She said to be a foster parent, you need to have a stable environment and the ability to take care of an animal.

If want to add a member to your family, All About Animals has about 80 dogs you can choose from.

“It’s a sad situation to see them go, but it’s very gratifying when they do find a forever home.It’s teeter totter. You cry when you see them leave,” she said.

The shelter needs items like blankets, dog food, jackets, and money to help pay for veterinary fees.

If you’re interested in being a foster family, Kistler said stop by the shelter. It’s near the Central City Park entrance.