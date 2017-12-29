Police are looking for three suspects who robbed Sam’s Club

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects who robbed the Sam’s Club on Log Cabin Drive Christmas afternoon.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, three male suspects dressed in all black entered the store and ran to the jewelry counter with book bags.

The release said police found jewelry on the floor of the business and broken jewelry cases.

Two of the suspects were described as wearing all black clothing with masks and gloves. The third suspect had on a black hoodie and bluejeans.

Police are investigating the robbery.

If you have any information call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.