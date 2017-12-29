Milledgeville swears in Parham-Copelan as city’s first female mayor

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville swore Mary Parham-Copelan into office Friday, marking the first woman to be the city’s mayor in 200 years.

Parham-Copelan beat out former mayor Gary Thrower by just six votes in the November election.

“I can’t begin to not cheer up right now, it’s absolutely amazing” Parham-Copelan said following the ceremony. “Just to feel that and just experience the air and know people are behind me and they thought enough of me in the heart to move Milledgeville forward it is simply amazing.”

The swearing in ceremony in front of city hall included multiple city councilmen and women. It began with gospel praise and worship – and ended with history. Parham-Copelan repeatedly thanked her supporters, which formed a sizable crowd in front of city hall.

“Together we can do all things, but divided we can do nothing,” Parham-Copelan said from the podium. “If we come together we will move Milledgeville forward in a more progressive manner.”

A fresh face now acting as the city’s spokesperson and leader, and that face is female.

“Today marks the beginning of our future and we make sure we move Milledgeville forward,” Parham-Copelan said.

