Macon-Bibb County turns Irma debris into mulch for public use

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County crews are almost done picking up storm debris from Tropical Storm Irma. The last day for pick up is Tuesday, January 16.

The Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is asking that you put out all your debris from Irma on the curb by Sunday, January 6. If your debris hasn’t been collected, report it to the EMA at (478) 832-6300 or through SeeClickFix.

Since October 12, crews have worked 7 days a week, more than 83,000 cubic yards of debris. They turned that into mulch. As a ‘thank you’, the county will be giving away free mulch starting January 8 through January 26. You can pick up as much mulch as you need at the Public Works Department (4520 Knight Road) or the old animal shelter (1000 Eleventh Street, near the landfill).

The mulch is rough and not intended for all types of use. You should come prepared with your own shovels and vehicles.