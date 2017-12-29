Authorities arrest fugitive and two others in East Macon drug bust

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are now facing several charges after authorities found drugs, and a gun inside an East Macon home.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshal Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force were looking for 27-year-old Vanshaun Stephens following a tip that the fugitive was inside a home on Kevin Drive.

Investigators say during the arrest Thursday, they found ecstasy, just over 11 ounces of marijuana, packaging material, weighing material, and a stolen AK47.

36-year-old Ulysees Sams and 33-year-old Melvin Curry, Jr. were also arrested during the bust.

Bond was set for all three men who were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.