Dublin Downtown Development Authority ready for New Years Eve Event

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the past three years, it’s rained during the New Years Eve Shamrock Drop, but this year the forecast said it’s a 10% chance of rain.

Elizabeth Coleman, Program Manager for the Downtown Development Authority, said she hopes the rain will stay away.

“This year we’re hoping to have a lot more interaction, as this will probably be the first year, in the three years, that we’ve had it that it won’t rain, so that’s super exciting,” Coleman said.

She said this year’s Shamrock drop will be one that you don’t want to miss.

“You know, whether you’re here to have a drink, whether you’re here to see a movie with the family, get on a ride, or just listen to music, there’s something for everybody to do,” Coleman said.

The annual Shamrock Drop Event will take place in front of Fred Roberts Hotel starting at 8:00 p.m.

Coleman said students at Oconee Fall Line Technical College made a new sign to update the year that goes with the Shamrock when it drops.

She said the Shamrock will drop about 30 to 40 feet and the Shamrock itself is about 4 feet tall.

Residents can expect a DJ, a movie premiere of Stars Wars: The Last Jedi, trivia, a bucket swing ride, and drinks.

Samantha Wells said the Shamrock Drop stops families from having to travel far to bring in the new year.

“Dublin has grown so much within the past few years and we just want it to continue to grow, so having events like this really helps bring other people to Dublin,” Wells said.

Downtown Store Owner Jason Keyton agreed with Wells.

“Having this every year to be available, to be a part of, makes it just that one more thing that stands out in their mind and they say, oh we’ll just go to downtown Dublin and see what they got going on,” Keyton said.

Coleman said downtown events helps the community.

“To be able to offer seasonal events that people love to come to downtown now is really special and it just shows you how important a lively downtown is,” she said.

A city ready to bring in the new year, Dublin style.