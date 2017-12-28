NY police vow to solve murder of mom, kids and girlfriend

Shanta Myers, 36; Brandi Mells, 22. Courtesy Troy Police Department

Jeremiah, who was known as JJ, was very involved in the Boys and Girls Club in Troy, where he took part in the afterschool program and played on the basketball team.

“He was such a radiant kid that everybody knew him,” said Hollyanne Buntich, the club’s human resources director. “He was a ray of sunshine.”

Symes said she expected to hear from Jeremiah on Friday because he usually called her to chat when he didn’t have school. But the call never came, and the family never showed up at her house for Christmas, as expected.

Then came the terrible news the following day.

“I can’t understand why somebody wanted to do something like that,” Symes said. “It is a complete mystery at this point but I am urging anyone and everyone who has the slightest bit of information at this point to come forward.”

She said the family is rallying around Myers’ older son, Isaiah, who has not said much about the tragedy. “He keeps to himself,” she said. “He is very strong.” DeWolf said the boy’s safety is “a concern” but would not comment further.

Police said they have received many leads and are combing through an “enormous” amount of video collected from cameras on houses and businesses near the crime scene. The state police major crimes and computer units had been called in to assist.

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said the crime was horrendous for everyone involved, including law-enforcement officers.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I cannot describe the savagery of this,” he told reporters.

Molly Roecker and Elizabeth Kuhr reported from Troy and Tracy Connor reported from New York