Murder witness is kidnapped, reportedly hurled off bridge

Richard Gilliam and Deymon Webb Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office

The woman told investigators she witnessed a shooting at the home she was taken from, the Associated Press reported. It added that she was hospitalized for hypothermia.

Richard Gilliam, 33, from Little Rock was taken into custody and has been charged with capital murder, kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

He is due back in court next on Feb. 20.

A second suspect, Deymon Webb, 28, turned himself in on Wednesday night, the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man who was fatally shot was identified as 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent.