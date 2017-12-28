Midwest, Northeast expected to ring in New Year with extreme cold

A woman bundles up against the cold temperature as she walks in Times Square in Manhattan on December 28, 2017. Amr Alfiky / Reuters

Temperatures will approach New Year’s Day records in Boston; Buffalo, New York; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; and Grand Rapids, Michigan,

the Weather Channel reported.

President Donald Trump used the forecast to cast doubt on climate change, which has been accepted by most scientists, including in his administration.

Trump said on Twitter that parts of the eastern U.S. could see the coldest New Year’s Eve on record, and “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against.”

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Trump appeared to be referring to the Paris climate accord. Trump announced in June that the United States

will pull out of the deal.

A massive U.S. report released in November concludes the evidence of global warming

is stronger than ever. The report concluded that it is “extremely likely” — meaning with 95 to 100 percent certainty — that global warming is man-made.