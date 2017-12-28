Law enforcement community reflects on a deadly 2017

Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Courtesy Frances von Hof

She told NBC News that his service demonstrates how most police serve to “keep the peace and to help people.”

Middlebrook had faced close calls before.

Just this January, he intervened in a dispute between two men and shot one, wounding him. His mother recalled that he asked her to “pray” the suspect he shot “doesn’t die.”

After that harrowing incident, Middlebrook’s wife, Adrienne, said she told him, “One day you’re not going to be so lucky.”

Now, she said, she still finds herself expecting him home to greet their 4-year-old daughter when his shift would have been over.

“I’m waiting on him to return home,” she said, “and he’s not returning.”

A steady decline over decades

While on-duty shootings are down this year, law enforcement experts said that ambush attacks reflect a new front in antipathy toward police. Meanwhile, debates about policing and civil rights continue across the country.

Just this month, the president incorrectly claimed violent assaults against police are increasing.

“We have seen an alarming increase in violent assaults carried out against our police officers,” Trump told graduating law enforcement officers at an FBI National Academy Graduation Ceremony on December 15.

Overall, killings of police officers and ambush attacks declined this year. Over the past few decades, police fatalities have been steadily declining, with a spike in 2016.

“You have to go back to the 1950s, to find a number lower than what we had in this decade,” said Wexler, the law enforcement expert.

But in the police community, family members and advocates tell NBC News the aggregate data only tells a small part of the story.

“It’s devastating because it exposes just how dangerous the profession is,” said Claxton of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, “how vulnerable you all are individually.”

Officer Matthew Baxter Courtesy Sadia Baxter

Special Agent Sadia Baxter, who lost her husband, Officer Matthew Baxter, in Kissimmee, Florida, in August, said that she would continue to work in law enforcement, despite the dangers of the profession, in order to “keep [her] husband’s legacy alive.”

Other family members of fallen officers say they are concerned some debates over problematic police practices have dented the wider respect for the job.

“Behind that badge, underneath that blue — they’re human beings. They’re people that have families,” said Proefrock, the sister of the NYPD officer ambushed by a pedestrian. “We tend to forget that.”

Reflecting on this difficult year, Proefrock added that she believes respect must run in both directions.

“We as a people have forgotten to respect [police],” she said, “and the officer also has to respect the community.”