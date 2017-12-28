Law enforcement community reflects on a deadly 2017

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook

Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Courtesy Frances von Hof

She told NBC News that his service demonstrates how most police serve to “keep the peace and to help people.”

Middlebrook had faced close calls before.

Just this January, he intervened in a dispute between two men and shot one, wounding him. His mother recalled that he asked her to “pray” the suspect he shot “doesn’t die.”

After that harrowing incident, Middlebrook’s wife, Adrienne, said she told him, “One day you’re not going to be so lucky.”

Now, she said, she still finds herself expecting him home to greet their 4-year-old daughter when his shift would have been over.

“I’m waiting on him to return home,” she said, “and he’s not returning.”

A steady decline over decades

While on-duty shootings are down this year, law enforcement experts said that ambush attacks reflect a new front in antipathy toward police. Meanwhile, debates about policing and civil rights continue across the country.

Just this month, the president incorrectly claimed violent assaults against police are increasing.

“We have seen an alarming increase in violent assaults carried out against our police officers,” Trump told graduating law enforcement officers at an FBI National Academy Graduation Ceremony on December 15.

Overall, killings of police officers and ambush attacks declined this year. Over the past few decades, police fatalities have been steadily declining, with a spike in 2016.

“You have to go back to the 1950s, to find a number lower than what we had in this decade,” said Wexler, the law enforcement expert.

But in the police community, family members and advocates tell NBC News the aggregate data only tells a small part of the story.

“It’s devastating because it exposes just how dangerous the profession is,” said Claxton of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, “how vulnerable you all are individually.”

Image: Officer Matthew Baxter

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet 2017's newly elected transgender officials
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Murder witness is kidnapped, reportedly hurled off bridge
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Murder witness is kidnapped, reportedly hurled off bridge
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»