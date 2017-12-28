Former pro soccer player becomes president of his native country

Former AC Milan striker George Weah has won the presidency of his native country Liberia, after receiving over 61 percent of the vote on Thursday.

The 51-year-old succeeds former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf — who was Africa’s first female head of state while in office.

Weah played for nearly two decades during his professional soccer career, which ranged from playing in Liberia with Mighty Barrolle to spending time with European giants like Monaco and Milan.

Weah’s son, Timothy, currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain’s academy and was a member of the United States Under-17 national team at 2017 U-17 World Cup.

