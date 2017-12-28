Decision in Justine Damond shooting won't be made until next year

Justine Damond, an Australian woman who was shot dead by police in Minneapolis. Stephen Govel Photography

Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Justine Damond, 40, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her house on July 15.

State investigators have said Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told them that he was “startled by a loud sound” just before Damond approached the driver’s side window of the police SUV.

Harrity said that Noor then fired his weapon from the passenger seat, shooting Damond.

Minneapolis police removed a memorial created by a white nationalist group for Damond that was placed outside the police headquarters on Friday. Noor is Somali-American.

Earlier this month, the prosecutor handling the case said county attorneys did not yet have enough evidence to file charges against Noor.

“I’ve got to have the evidence, and I don’t have it yet,”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told a group of activists on Dec. 13 after they asked why his office had not yet announced charges against Noor.

The exchange was captured on video and uploaded to the Facebook page of a local activist group.

“And let me just say, it’s not my fault,” Freeman said in the video. “If it isn’t my fault, who didn’t do their jobs? … Investigators — and they don’t work for me. And they haven’t done their job.”

On Dec. 18,

Freeman apologized for his comments, calling them “ill-advised” and said he was not aware he was being recorded.

Noor had

declined to speak with investigators as of July, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He is still on paid administrative leave, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.