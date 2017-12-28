Connecticut judge denies petition to grant elephants legal 'personhood'

Minnie the elephant at the Connecticut Commerford Zoo. Animal Defenders International

“We believe the court failed to consider the manner in which the common law has traditionally changed over the last 800 years,” he said. “Each of the thousands of common law rules that exist today once did not exist. Each common law rule that exists today was once the subject of the first such case to be brought.”

“In short, there is an important difference between a frivolous case and a novel one,” he said.

Wise argued that animals such as elephants, which have complex cognitive abilities, should not be counted as “things” under the law, but that the court should grant them the capacity for “personhood.”

Wise added that seeking “personhood” for the elephants was not the same as seeking full human rights for them.

“The only thing we’re seeking is the single right of bodily liberty that is protected by habeas corpus,” he said at the time the suit was filed.