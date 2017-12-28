12 dead, including 1-year-old, in New York City apartment fire

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference after fire crews responded to a deadly building fire on Dec. 28, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

Neighborhood resident Robert Gonzalez, who has a friend who lives in the building, told the Associated Press that she got out on a fire escape as another resident fled with five children.

“When I got here, she was crying,” Gonzalez said.

Thierno Diallo, 59, a security guard originally from Conakry, Guinea, and who lives in a ground floor apartment, told the AP that he was asleep and heard banging on the door. “I heard people screaming, ‘There’s a fire in the building!'” he said. “I heard somebody, ‘Oh! Fire! Fire! Fire!'”

Diallo said the apartment building has tenants who hail from all over the world.

One of the deadliest fires in recent city memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007.

Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater, the Associated Press reported.